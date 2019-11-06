House Democrats announced Wednesday that they will hold their first public impeachment hearings next week, marking an escalation of their investigation into President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe Hill Interview: DNC chair calls Latinos ‘imperative’ to winning in battleground states Democrats give Warren’s ‘Medicare for All’ plan the cold shoulder Senate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy MORE‘s dealings with Ukraine.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffSondland changes quid pro quo story Republicans consider putting Jordan, Meadows on Intelligence for impeachment Two more White House officials skip impeachment depositions MORE (D-Calif.) said that William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, and George Kent, a top State Department official, will testify next Wednesday.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is then expected to testify next Friday. Yovanovitch previously testified about a concerted effort led by Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiSenate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy Sondland changes quid pro quo story Five things to know about the Sondland, Volker transcripts MORE, the president’s personal lawyer, to remove her from her post.

Democrats have been expected to begin holding public hearings this month, shifting the impeachment inquiry to a public phase after initially holding a series of depositions behind closed doors with current and former administration officials.

The House voted last week largely along party lines to pass a measure outlining the procedures for impeachment, which the White House blasted as “unhinged.”

