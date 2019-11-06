Social media exploded with ridicule and vituperation after a Huffington Post article proposed cancelling the beloved national holiday of Thanksgiving over its carbon footprint.

The liberal news outlet recommended that people simply stop travelling for Thanksgiving and eat vegetables instead of meat-based recipes to lessen the environmental impact.

Some simple recommendations for your meal include choosing a smaller turkey or ensuring that fewer ingredients are sourced from great distances. Celebrating with friends and family locally or finding a spot that requires less travel for everyone are a few ways to lessen your impact on the environment while celebrating the holiday.

The article was published on Tuesday and received the ignominious distinction known as a “ratio” on Twitter — when a tweet is so unfavorable the ratio of negative comments to supportive retweets is inverted.

The article received more than 900 responses but only 19 retweets.

Most of the comments were either mocking or derisive in tone.

“Frankly, getting together with people could lead to kinship, which is probably bad for the planet,” replied Tim Carney of the Washington Examiner.

“They are attacking Thanksgiving. The best day of the year. Unbelievable,” responded Chad Dukes.

“Want to reduce your environmental impact? No turkey, no Thanksgiving reunions, and definitely no clothes!” snarked Alexandra DeSanctis of National Review.

“Woke-ness: The haunting fear that someone, somewhere, may be happy,” responded Mark Krikorian of the Center for Immigration Studies.

“Then how will you berate conservative family members over Medicare for All, impeachment, and net neutrality?” asked Jon Gabriel of Ricochet.

