Photographer Nate Gowdy’s “American Superhero Project” features three out of four liberal female “squad” members from Congress: Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.).

The project does not feature fourth “squad” member, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y).

What are the details?

Gowdy’s project features the “American story,” which is a “composite of incredible diversity and real-life superheroes who come from a range of vulnerabilities and backgrounds to express their true selves.”

The project kicked off in March, and gained steam over the summer after featuring prominent Americans.

“There is a superhero within us all, regardless of our nation of birth, beliefs, orientation, gender identity, race, abilities, or family makeup,” Gowdy’s website reads. “This collection celebrates those differences, highlights our commonalities, and embraces what makes us each uniquely American.”

You can read more on the project here and here.

On Tuesday, Gowdy shared a photo featuring three of the project’s latest superheroes: Omar, Tlaib, and Pressley.

He shared the snap on Instagram, writing, “Congresswomen Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib, photographed for The American Superhero Project. Props to my collaborators in D.C. last week @sikhtoons @andibuescher and @johnboalphotography, as well as to our honorary team members @repjayapal and @gauragdc for going above and beyond to help make these images happen.”

“AOC,” he concluded, “we want you!”

What did Rep. Omar do?

Omar also shared an image of herself for the project on Twitter.

She wrote, “To all the young girls and women hoping to make a change in their community — believe change and hope is possible.”

“Thank you @NateGowdy for allowing me to be part of the American Superhero Project,” the congresswoman concluded.