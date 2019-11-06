Rep. Ilhan Omar’s divorce from ex-husband Ahmed Hirsi became final Tuesday, according to a report from the Associated Press, which says the pair’s marriage was legally dissolved after court officials in Minnesota signed the necessary documents.

Omar’s attorney, Jaime Driggs, told TMZ late Monday that the two had worked out an arrangement for their three young children.

“Anyone going through a divorce is glad when it is over and this case is no exception,” Driggs said. “Ilhan is grateful that she and Ahmed were able to come to a resolution for the sake of their children.”

According to the TMZ report, Omar and her ex-husband agreed to joint legal and physical custody, but that the kids will attend school in Washington, D.C. Omar is a Democratic freshman congresswoman from Minnesota.

Omar and Hirsi were first reported as separated in late July. In early September, it was reported that Hirsi wanted a divorce following reports from late August claiming that Omar had been having an affair with campaign consultant Tim Mynett. At the time, the freshman congresswoman denied having a romantic relationship with Mynett, and said “I have no interest in allowing the conversation about my personal life to continue and so I have no desire to discuss it.” Mynett also denied the affair.

Omar filed for divorce in Minnesota court in early October. At the time, her attorney’s statement implied that public scrutiny of Omar and her family was to blame for the proceedings: “For years, Ilhan and Ahmed have been the object of speculation and innuendo from political opponents and the media. This has taken a significant toll on Ilhan, Ahmed, and their three children.”

A late October report from the Daily Mail claims that Omar, 37, and Mynett, 38, were not only still seeing each other, but living together “on and off” in a Washington, D.C., apartment near Capitol Hill.

The alleged relationship between Omar and Mynett has also sparked campaign finance concerns. Since 2018, Omar’s campaign has spent over $200,000 on Mynett’s consulting firm and accounted for just under half of the group’s earnings during the 2018 election cycle.

The National Legal and Policy Center filed a complaint against Omar’s campaign with the Federal Elections Commissions in August, just after the initial reports of the affair.