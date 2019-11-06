Ivanka Trump truly shined Wednesday when she stepped out in a gorgeous silver jacket and pants combo during her arrival in Rabat, Morocco.

The first daughter looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, embroidered coat and pants when she stepped off the plane.

She was greeted by Morocco’s Princess Lalla Meryem and other leaders in the country during her multiple-day trip to the area. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She didn't have to explain much about the great post and simply captioned it, "Thank you to Her Royal Highness Lalla Meryem for a warm welcome to Morocco!"

Several other snaps of Ivanka’s great look have surfaced on social media. Check them out.

White House Adviser @IvankaTrump has arrived in Morocco to promote women’s economic empowerment.

–>https://t.co/t3JTzBFGIO (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) pic.twitter.com/H2VuiXpBY7 — U.S. Embassy Morocco (@USEmbMorocco) November 6, 2019

Ivanka Trump in Morocco to promote women’s empowerment https://t.co/ISstD2NiXF — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) November 6, 2019

Tweeting ahead of the trip, the first daughter praised the country for passing laws allowing more "gender equity" for women in regards to property rights.

"Recently passed laws allow Moroccan women to benefit from the proceeds of collective land," Trump wrote. "@MCC_CEO and I will continue to advocate for full implementation of these important reforms to ensure gender equity in property rights during our visit to Morocco this week! #WGDP."

Recently passed laws allow Moroccan women to benefit from the proceeds of collective land. @MCC_CEO and I will continue to advocate for full implementation of these important reforms to ensure gender equity in property rights during our visit to Morocco this week! #WGDP https://t.co/vnwV4sjmIr — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 5, 2019

Ivanka always looks terrific no matter what the occasion.