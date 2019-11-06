Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions reportedly blasted protesters during his Tuesday night speech at Northwestern University, calling their frequent interruptions “trash,” Fox News reported.

“I’m just going to tell you, this is stupid,” Sessions said as students pounded on an auditorium door and chanted phrases such as “F*** Jeff Sessions” and “You are a racist, you put kids in cages,” the Daily Northwestern student newspaper said.

“They can have a right to do it, OK, but at some point I have to speak,” the former Alabama Republican U.S. senator added, according to the paper. “You shouldn’t be blaming young Republicans for meticulously defending their beliefs and putting up with this kind of trash.”

‘We are fighting for our lives right now!’

One video posted by Young America’s Foundation shows several people tussling with campus security. One of the them — who called herself a Northwestern student — screamed and cried, “We are fighting for our lives right now! … And that man in there has violated every single one of us! And you all are standing here like nothing’s going on! … Y’all should be ashamed of yourselves, and I’m ashamed to call myself a student of Northwestern right now!”

Here’s the clip. (Content warning: Language):

Another video shows protesters apparently trying to enter the venue from a rear entrance followed by police involvement:

Fox News said Sessions was able to give his speech despite the protests. Photos showed security officers escorting him from the venue:

Anything else?

Sessions’ speech — “The Real Meaning of the Trump Agenda” — was sponsored by Northwestern’s College Republicans, Fox News reported, adding that a campus debate on his appearance had been going on for weeks.

More from Fox News:

Nevertheless, an informal poll taken Monday by campus publication North by Northwestern found that 90 percent of respondents thought Sessions should be allowed to speak on campus. But one student, identified as Zachery Novicoff, said he didn’t believe Sessions should be welcome. “There’s a limitation to free speech,” Novicoff told the publication. “That ends at overtly racist old white dudes.”

Sessions, 72, was an early supporter of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, and Trump picked him a year later as attorney general. But his tenure didn’t last long, ending after he recused himself from the investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Fox News said.

The cable network added that Sessions is supposedly considering running again for the U.S. Senate next year.