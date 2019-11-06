Speaking to Fox News, Mark Epstein, the brother of Jeffrey Epstein, theorized that his brother might have been murdered, speculating about two contusions Epstein had on both of his wrists, a left-forearm abrasion and muscle hemorrhaging of his left deltoid. Epstein stated, “Those are unexplained. Was he handcuffed and struggled? Was someone holding his wrists? The marks on his wrist are unexplained.”

Epstein claimed he had attempted to obtain his brother’s complete file from the New York City Medical Examiner’s office on Aug. 16, but was informed the file had to be obtained from the Department of Justice. He asserted, “They’re playing games. I’ve done the appropriate requests with Justice twice, and have heard nothing. I was told someone is looking into it.”

Fox News queried Aja Worthy-Davis, executive director of public affairs at the Office of Chief Medical Examiner, as to why the office had not released the file to Mark Epstein; she responded, “We received a request in the last 72 hours and are reviewing at this time.”

Epstein continued, “I have no standing to sue. People should know the truth about what can happen in a federal facility. My brother might have been murdered. This is not about me.”

Mark Epstein hired Dr. Michael Baden to witness the autopsy. Baden told Fox News, “Did the injuries happen a week before or at the time of the incident? We have to look at the microscopic slides to see when the injuries occurred. The brother requested this information three months ago and he still has not gotten it.”

After Baden went on “Fox & Friends” in late October, asserting that findings in Epstein’s autopsy were “more consistent with ligature homicidal strangulation, New York City Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson fired back that Jeffrey Epstein’s death was indeed a suicide, as Fox2Now noted.

Sampson said, “Our investigation concluded that the cause of Mr. Epstein’s death was hanging and the manner of death was suicide. We stand by that determination. We continue to share information around the medical investigation with Mr. Epstein’s family, their representatives and their pathology consultant. The original medical investigation was thorough and complete. There is no reason for a second medical investigation by our office.”

Mark Epstein and Baden want to know why Jeffrey Epstein’s cause of death metamorphosed from “pending further study” to “suicide by hanging” five days after the autopsy was completed. Baden commented, “Ordinarily it takes weeks or months to determine a cause if it needs further investigation. They felt like they had enough information to complete their investigation in five days. What was that additional information?”

Attorney David Schoen claims he met with Jeffrey Epstein on Aug. 1, recalling to Fox News, “After meeting with him, I came to the firm conclusion that it was not a suicide attempt. He was afraid he would face consequences if he implicated anyone while he was there, so he kept his mouth shut and told investigators he couldn’t remember what happened. He was told they closed the case.”

Nicholas Tartaglione, Jeffrey Epstein’s cellmate at the Manhattan Correctional Center, served as an upstate New York police officer before he was imprisoned on quadruple murder charges. Jeffrey Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell August 10.