Mark Epstein, brother of the late Jeffrey Epstein, says his brother’s body exhibited “unexplained” injuries during the autopsy, according to Fox News.

Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender and pedophile, was found dead in his jail cell in August.

The same month, the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office declared Jeffrey died via suicide by hanging.

What are the details?

Mark Epstein told Fox News that there are too many questions in connection with his late brother’s death and wants the Department of Justice to release all forensic materials relating to the autopsy for independent verification.

He said he isn’t ruling out murder as the cause of Jeffrey’s death and insisted that investigators aren’t entirely forthcoming with evidence for why they ruled out murder.

Fox News, which obtained a copy of the autopsy file, revealed three bone fractures in the late financier’s neck, contusions on both wrists, a left arm abrasion, and deep muscle hemorrhaging in his left shoulder muscle.

“Those are unexplained. Was he handcuffed and struggled? Was someone holding his wrists? The marks on his wrist are unexplained,” Epstein said.

Fox News contributor and forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden said the brother deserves to have discovery of all autopsy files.

“Did the injuries happen a week before or at the time of the incident? We have to look at the microscopic slides to see when the injuries occurred,” Baden told the outlet. “The brother requested this information three months ago and he still has not gotten it.”

Mark Epstein said he has no motivation other than curiosity and public interest in wanting to discover the truth about the circumstances of his brother’s death.

“I have no standing to sue … people should know the truth about what can happen in a federal facility,” Mark explained. “My brother might have been murdered. This is not about me.”