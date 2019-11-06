“Jeopardy!” champion Avi Gupta donated a chunk of his winnings to cancer research in a very heartwarming gesture towards host Alex Trebek.

Gupta won a teen “Jeopardy!” competition over the summer and decided to donate $10,314 of his $100,000 winnings to Knight Cancer Institute for pancreatic cancer research, according to a report published Wednesday by CNN.

This #PancreaticCancerAwarenessMonth, join us in the fight to #EndCancer. Working with Alex on @Jeopardy was an honor, and I hope the #Jeopardy community will join me in honoring him. #InspiredBy https://t.co/ZOloI3vzwO — Avi Gupta (@avigupta33) November 2, 2019

The 18-year-old decided to give his donation during Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and part of his donation will go towards early detection of pancreatic cancer.

“I was inspired to give by Alex Trebek, the host of ‘Jeopardy!’ and someone I’ve looked up to my whole life,” Gupta said in a video shared by the Knight Institute. “It was a dream come true earlier this year to finally join him on the ‘Jeopardy!’ stage and in the ‘Jeopardy!’ teen tournament, and I’m honored to be able to make this donation to the Knight Cancer Institute to support him and the millions of other people suffering from pancreatic cancer.” (RELATED: Alex Trebek Receiving Chemotherapy Treatments Again After ‘Numbers Went Sky High’)

Trebek first announced his stage four pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March of 2019. The game show host completed a round of chemotherapy and seemed on the road to recovery before announcing in September that he would be going through another round of chemotherapy.

“I lost about 12 pounds in a week,” the Trebek said at the time. “And my numbers went sky high, much higher than they were when I was first diagnosed. So, the doctors have decided that I have to undergo chemo again and that’s what I’m doing.”