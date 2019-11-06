Former Cleveland Browns safety Jermaine Whitehead has apologized for the tweets that cost him his job.

Following a loss to the Broncos on Sunday, Whitehead sent several threatening tweets to people. They included threats like “come get it in blood” and shootings. The Browns sent him packing Monday. Now, he’s doing what he can to fix his NFL career. (RELATED: Cleveland Browns Waive Jermaine Whitehead After Threatening Violence On Twitter)

Browns player Jermaine Whitehead just got his twitter suspended 15 min after losing to the Broncos. Things are going well! pic.twitter.com/yPVPOwtHVW — Sports Nation Ohio (@SN_Ohio) November 4, 2019

“I want to personally apologize to anyone who I offended, especially those who I was responsive to on Twitter. My choice of words did not reflect who I am, but only what I was feeling,” Whitehead wrote Tuesday on Instagram.

You can read his full statement below.

Whitehead can apologize all he wants, but the odds of him playing in the NFL anytime soon probably aren’t very high.

The last thing a team wants to deal with is a player threatening violence over Twitter because he lost. That’s a headache nobody in the league wants to have on their plate.

My guess is that Whitehead will likely be out of the league for the rest of the season. If he can successfully rehab his imagine enough, then he could potentially find a landing spot next season.

Let this be a lesson to everybody out there. Nothing good can come from hopping on social media when you’re emotional.

You’re going to say something stupid, it’s going to go viral and you’re going to get yourself in trouble. Whitehead went from making NFL money to being unemployed in less than 24 hours thanks to his tweets.

If that’s not the definition of a cautionary tale, then I don’t know what is.

There’s a very real chance Whitehead’s days of playing in the NFL are over, and he has nobody but himself to blame.