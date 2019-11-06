Voters in Kansas City rejected renaming an iconic thoroughfare Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The 10-mile street, formerly known as The Paseo, had been renamed for the slain civil rights leader nine months ago by the city council, according to The Kansas City Star. Before the council vote, Kansas City was one of the only large cities in the U.S. without a street named for King, WDAF-TV reported.

But nearly 70% of voters on Tuesday cast their ballots in favor of going back to calling it The Paseo. As a result, the city will now have to take down well over 100 signs along the road.

A group called Save The Paseo had spearheaded the drive to go back to the highway’s original name, according to the Star.

“I’m proud of Kansas City — so proud because we felt like people just weren’t heard,” said Diane Euston, a member of the group.

She noted the group wanted to see King honored, but not at the expense of “people who didn’t have a say.”

“And now, today, they had a say,” she said on Tuesday.

Euston said the vote will mark a start of a new conversation of how to honor King. Save The Paseo supporters have said they support naming another street for him.