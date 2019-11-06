Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich drew a straight line from ABC’s alleged quashing of a bombshell Jeffrey Epstein story to the network’s news anchor with ties to the Clintons.

Pavlich, who appeared Wednesday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” suggested that ABC’s reluctance to cover a story that tied former President Bill Clinton and others to the late convicted pedophile could be summed up in just one name: veteran ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos. (RELATED: Here’s What ABC Ran With While Holding Up Epstein Bombshell Over Journalistic Concerns)

WATCH:

[embedded content]

“There’s no question, executives at ABC protected Jeffrey Epstein,” host Tucker Carlson began. “Why do you think they did that?”

“Because their star anchor’s name is George Stephanopoulos and of course George Stephanopoulos worked as Bill Clinton’s communications director at the White House,” Pavlich explained. “And when was this information given to Robach at ABC? When did she bring all this to her executives to say we should put this to air? Right before the 2016 election when Hillary Clinton was running on the Democratic ticket.”

Pavlich went on to add that Stephanopoulos had his own direct connection to Epstein as well, noting that the ABC journalist had attended a dinner party at Epstein’s home after Epstein served 13 months for soliciting underage girls.

“You’re saying at the time Amy Robach took this story to her superiors and they said, ‘I don’t know who Jeffrey Epstein is,’ his name was already all over the news as a convicted sex offender,” Carlson clarified.

“This all comes down to the Clintons, George Stephanopoulos working at ABC and the circle of connections they have there, and protecting not just the Clintons of course, because that is something they are willing to do for political purposes,” Pavlich continued. “According to ABC’s editorial standards, which we keep hearing about, the standards are necessarily about accusers bringing forward evidence on someone who had already been convicted of similar crimes, but instead to protect political people and friends who are beneficial to them and who have very, very close connections to people in their network who claim to be leading journalists, like George Stephanopoulos.”

“But it’s not just ABC,” Carlson added. “The reaction has been fascinating in that MSNBC and CNN, both of which have media reporters, have essentially ignored the story.”

“Yeah, they are still not touching it,” Pavlich agreed.