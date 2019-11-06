President Donald Trump will continue to press the issue of going after Mexican drug cartels in the wake of the murders of nine American women and children who were slaughtered when gunmen attacked three SUVs in northern Mexico earlier this week, presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway said Wednesday.

“I was with the president when he first got information,” Conway told Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.”

“He didn’t hesitate either. The safety and well-being of Americans anywhere around the world is the first priority of this president. He will continue to ensure the safety and well-being of Americans, including, if not especially, innocent children wherever they are.”

Trump Tuesday accused Mexico’s government of not doing enough to stop the cartels and offered U.S. help to wage “war” on them. Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has not accepted the help, and Conway said Trump will continue to press the issue because stopping the flow of drugs coming across the border is a “centerpiece” of his agenda.

“People call it a manufactured crisis, and then tragedy like this happens,” said Conway. “It just is so unspeakable. Our thoughts and prayers obviously are with victims and families with these harrowing stories.”

Conway said she’s worked on the drug crisis, and the issue with the cartels is serious.

“They are ruthless,” she said. “They are fearless. They are very savvy business people in that they don’t care who gets in their way, the way of their profits.”