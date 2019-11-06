On Tuesday’s episode of “The Michael Knowles Show,” Knowles talks about how memes are an efficient way to spread information that doesn’t follow the media’s narrative. Video and partial transcript below:

Why are the “Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself” memes so popular? Two reasons: One, we can’t trust the mainstream media. Two, We can’t trust the mainstream media. Those are the two reasons, they’re actually different. What do I mean?

The media tell us that it was a suicide. We know that the media are in bed with politicians. We know that the media are in bed with some of Jeffrey Epstein’s clients and staff members. We know that corporate interests play a role in the media as well. We know that the mainstream media have abdicated their duty as journalists, and so, we can’t rely on them to tell the truth.

Actually, James O’Keefe just showed this [this week] in a breaking story about Jeffrey Epstein, which we’ll get to that in one second. So the first reason is, we can’t trust the mainstream media to give us the straight news. The other reason that the memes are popular is that we can’t trust the mainstream media, and therefore we need to turn to memes because memes beat the mainstream media.

Memes beat the mainstream media because there a way to spread information outside the traditional bounds of the traditional press. This was hugely effective in 2016. President Trump was the meme king. He didn’t start this just because he’s a product of the popular culture, because he’s extraordinarily good at manipulating the media. He became part of this organic grassroots media campaign that used Internet memes.

Elizabeth Warren right now is trying to capture the same thing, and it’s not working. She’s got her own meme team. Not gonna work, never gonna work. She’s not built for memes. Why not? Because the mainstream media love Elizabeth Warren. The whole thing about memes is they’ve got to be countercultural. The whole thing about counterculture is it’s got to constantly use changing lingo, it’s got to be subversive, it has to be unapproved. It can’t be the main storyline being pushed by the media. Liz Warren has cheerleaders everywhere from the major news outlets all the way to Saturday Night Live, so that memes are never gonna catch on for her, but they will for Donald Trump.

This was a major joke in 2016. You had this comparison, an image of CNN — you know, the kind of corporate media — and it said, “Who do you think would win in a fight? The establishment press, deep state, federal bureaucracy, international corporate interests?” Then it had a photo of Alex Jones, “or a shirtless vitamin salesman screaming on the radio,” and it turns out Alex Jones because Trump won and Jones was considered one of the deplorable people who [was] backing Donald Trump, and that’s hilarious. That actually became a meme in and of itself.

The memes are not just for entertainment. The means are actually an effective way to spread information and to subvert a mainstream media that is totally corrupt. I did a speech for YAF at USC this was probably a month or so ago, called the “Mainstream Media or Fake News.” I just outlined, very briefly, some of the connections between the press, and the Democratic Party, and the mainstream Left, and the deep state, and the bureaucracy, and the government. The speech was like 40 minutes long and I didn’t even come close to describing all of the connections. It is totally corrupted from within.

Now, James O’Keefe, investigative independent journalist, actually has some new recordings on the Epstein affair. He got a hot mic from ABC News anchor Amy Robach, who was describing how, for three years, she tried to report on the Epstein story. She had information on it, and her bosses at ABC News killed the story.

ROBACH: I’ve had the story for three years. I’ve had this interview with Virginia Roberts. We would not put it on the air. First of all, I was told, who is Jeffrey Epstein, no one knows who that is, this is a stupid story. Then the palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways. We were so afraid we wouldn’t be able to interview Kate and Will, that that also quashed the story, and then and then Alan Dershowitz was also implicated in it because of the planes. She told me everything. She had pictures and everything. She was in hiding for twelve years, we convinced her to come out. We convinced her to talk to us. It was unbelievable what we had. Clinton. We had everything. I tried for three years to get it on to no avail, and now it’s all coming out and it’s like these new revelations and I freaking had all of it. I am so pissed right now. Like every day I get more and more pissed because I’m just like you, Oh my god. What we had was unreal. Other women backing it up. Brad Edwards, the attorney, like three years ago saying like, There will come a day when we will realize Jeffrey Epstein was the most prolific pedophile this country has ever known. And I had it all three years ago.

She had it all three years ago and her bosses wouldn’t let her run it. So this is a hot mic, she’s obviously complaining, to I don’t know her producer or somebody on the set about had the Epstein story broke, and she could have broke it three years ago. And her job is to break stories that would have been very helpful to her professionally. And the story got killed. Did the story get killed? Because, oh, nobody knows who Jeffrey Epstein is? No, of course not, the point of the news is to break the news, to do investigations and dig up stories that people haven’t heard about and then convey those stories.

But that’s not what they did. [They say] Oh, it doesn’t matter, it’s not a big deal. Did they shut it down for that reason, or did they shut it down because a very, very powerful people? Perhaps in ABC News, insisted that they shut it down because it wouldn’t look good for them. Certainly the latter.

So now you have this meme, Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself. The reaction of the mainstream media, the reaction of people in the establishment is to say, oh, don’t say that’s ridiculous. Don’t traffic in that sort of nonsense. That’s a conspiracy theory.

Maybe. But what ABC News and the rest of the mainstream media did by covering up the story for three years is an actual conspiracy. So forgive us for trafficking in a conspiracy theory when we have hard evidence that you guys actually engaged in a conspiracy.

