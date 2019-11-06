During their Monday afternoon visit to the White House, the World Series champion Washington Nationals stirred up a nest of controversy by taking what many on the left have perceived as a pro-Trump stance — and the

backlash on social media has been intense.

First baseman Ryan Zimmerman had the audacity to “thank” President Donald Trump for “continuing to make America the greatest country to live in the world,” before gifting the president with a custom Nationals jersey.

Catcher Kurt Suzuki added insult to injury when he

donned a red “Make America Great Again” hat and received a grateful hug around the chest from President Trump.

On Tuesday’s episode of “America with Eric Bolling,” Eric spoke with Will Ricciardella, social media director and reporter for the Washington Examiner, discuss the backlash over the Nats’ trip to the White House and how the left suddenly seems to think athletes should “stick to sports.”

