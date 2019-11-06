A white man from Wisconsin has been charged with a hate crime after he allegedly threw what police are calling battery acid onto a Hispanic man’s face and told him to go back to his country, ABC News reports.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by the news agency said that Clifton Blackwell of Milwaukee was charged with first-degree reckless injury and use of a dangerous weapon, in addition to the hate crime charge.

Local authorities arrested the 61-year-old after footage emerged appearing to show Blackwell throwing a liquid onto Mahud Villalaz’s face during a confrontation on Friday.

The confrontation between Blackwell and Villalaz reportedly occurred outside of a local Mexican restaurant on Friday. Reports say Blackwell confronted Villalaz about where he parked his vehicle, which was reportedly located near a bus stop.

Shortly after Villalaz moved his vehicle, he said Blackwell began to make racist comments.

“He started arguing, saying, ‘Why you came here and invade my country? Why you came here illegally?’ [I said], ‘Sir, you don’t know my status. I’m a U.S. citizen too,'” Villalaz said, according to ABC News. “He got mad when I told him ‘everybody came here from somewhere else.'”

Moments after, Villalaz, who was born in Peru but is now a U.S. citizen, said Blackwell threw acid in his face. Villalaz reportedly suffered second-degree burns from the alleged attack.

The incident has received widespread attention over the past week, especially after the mayor of Milwaukee, Tom Barrett, blamed President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe Hill Interview: DNC chair calls Latinos ‘imperative’ to winning in battleground states Democrats give Warren’s ‘Medicare for All’ plan the cold shoulder Senate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy MORE for the attack.

“We know what’s happening. Everybody knows what’s happening. It’s because the president is talking about it on a daily basis that people feel that they have license to go after Hispanic people, and it’s wrong,” Barrett, a Democrat, said earlier this week.

The case also drew the attention of a Latino civil rights group, League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), which called for Blackwell to be charged with a hate crime a day before the charges were made public.

LULAC President Domingo Garcia and Wisconsin State Director Lupe Martinez said that “hate crimes, like the one against Villalaz, must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“We urge Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm to file hate crime charges against the suspect in this case,” they added.