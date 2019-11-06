Rep. Mark MeadowsMark Randall MeadowsSondland changes quid pro quo story Republicans consider putting Jordan, Meadows on Intelligence for impeachment First transcripts reveal deep concern over Giuliani pressure campaign MORE (R-N.C.) joined an NBC News reporter’s live shot on Wednesday to defend President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill Interview: DNC chair calls Latinos ‘imperative’ to winning in battleground states Democrats give Warren’s ‘Medicare for All’ plan the cold shoulder Senate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy MORE and insist that House Republicans were not “struggling” to stand with the president.

During a live broadcast Wednesday, NBC News reporter Leigh Ann Caldwell attempted to flag down the former Freedom Caucus chairman only for him to quickly breeze past her.

As Caldwell continued with her live report, she suggested that Republicans such as Meadows were “struggling” to defend the president, which Meadows apparently overheard.

“I’m not struggling on anything. The Republicans are not struggling on anything,” he responded, quickly walking back into the camera’s frame.

WATCH as @RepMarkMeadows pushes back on @MSNBC‘s impeachment spin in real time pic.twitter.com/ApEWpXAjUI — Kyle Drennen (@kjdrennen) November 6, 2019

Meadows continued in an impromptu press conference that it was getting “easier” for Republicans to defend Trump from the House’s impeachment inquiry as more witnesses testified in the probe.

“Actually, as we hear more testimony … it’s getting easier to defend the president from the standpoint of, ‘there is no linkage between aid [and an investigation into former vice president Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats give Warren’s ‘Medicare for All’ plan the cold shoulder Senate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy Sanders team accuses media of ignoring ‘surge’ in polls MORE],’ — in fact, what we’re hearing today is that this is part of a broader analysis of foreign aid in general, it terms of what we should do,” Meadows said.

“It wasn’t just Ukraine where the aid was held up,” he added.

Republicans have argued that the White House did not have an understanding with Ukraine that military aid would be held up unless Ukraine’s government launched an investigation into Biden, a leading contender for the 2020 Democratic nomination.

Democrats have argued that such an understanding did exist, and that the mere attempt by Trump to persuade Ukraine’s president to open an investigation into Biden constitutes an attempt to solicit foreign interference in a U.S. election.