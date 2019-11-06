http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-Ik8MkguvcM/

Leftists experienced a mass meltdown on Wednesday after Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a Breitbart News article containing the alleged name of the “whistleblower” at the crux of the partisan impeachment inquiry, even though the name has been public for weeks.

RealClearInvestigations claimed in a report last week that Eric Ciaramella, an analyst at the Central Intelligence Agency, is the alleged “whistleblower” at the heart of the partisan impeachment inquiry, although his name had been floating around weeks prior to RealClearInvestigations’ report. The “whistleblower’s” legal team refused to confirm or deny his or her identity.

Nonetheless, the analyst is widely believed to be the “whistleblower” who sparked a political firestorm after expressing concerns over President Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, despite lacking firsthand knowledge of the conversation itself.

On Wednesday, Breitbart News reported that Ciaramella possessed links to those who crafted the infamous anti-Trump dossier, which largely sparked the Trump-Russia investigation – an investigation that found no such collusion, much to Trump’s critics’ dismay.

As Breitbart News reported:

Eric Ciaramella, whom Real Clear Investigations suggests is the likely so-called whistleblower, was part of an Obama administration email chain celebrating the eventual signing of a $1 billion U.S. loan guarantee to Ukraine.

That and other emails show Ciaramella interfaced about Ukraine with individuals who played key roles in facilitating the infamous anti-Trump dossier produced by Fusion GPS and reportedly financed by Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee. One of those individuals, then-Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs Victoria Nuland (pictured), received updates on Ukraine issues from dossier author Christopher Steele in addition to Nuland’s direct role in the dossier controversy.

Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday tweeted the Breitbart News report, sparking a flurry of outrage online:

“Ciaramella’s name has been tweeted out by Trump supporters repeatedly in the past month. But now, for the first time, the president’s eldest son has tweeted out an article with his name,” journalist Yashar Ali wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

“Ciaramella, according to 3 sources, is indeed the whistleblower,” he added, adding confusion to his seeming condemnation:

“I love the outrage about me tweeting an article about the ‘alleged’ whistleblower… also good to know you have other sources confirming,” Trump wrote in response to Ali.

“Those thinking I coordinated with The White House to tweet out a @BreitbartNews article haven’t been watching my feed much,” he added. “Didn’t happen!”

While mainstream media outlets have refused to identify the “whistleblower,” the name has been public. Despite that, outrage, particularly from the “whistleblower’s” lawyers and mainstream news outlets, continues to pour in:

“The entire media is #Triggered that I (a private citizen) tweeted out a story naming the alleged whistleblower,” Trump tweeted in response to the outrage.

“Are they going to pretend that his name hasn’t been in the public domain for weeks now? Numerous people & news outlets including Real Clear Politics already ID’d him,” he added:

