CNN’s Brian Stelter — who is routinely described by critics online as “the media’s janitor” — defended ABC News on Tuesday night in his newsletter after James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas released a video in which an ABC anchor reveals that the left-wing network covered up a bombshell story about convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and former Democratic President Bill Clinton.

Stelter refused to give any credit to O’Keefe or Project Veritas for their latest video and instead attempted to dismiss them by referring to them as a “right-wing, pro-Trump activist group.”

Stelter quoted an article from far-left Vox, which gave O’Keefe and Project Veritas credit, by removing that portion of what Vox reported. Stelter refused to report on the bombshell story on CNN’s website and he buried the story several hundred words deep into his newsletter.

Daily Caller Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Ingersoll called out Stelter’s actions, tweeting: “Why is qualifying the messenger — ‘pro trump activist group’ — necessary here? Who cares? She’s on tape saying ABC spiked the story.”

Stelter falsely claimed that “Robach clearly thinks she’s just speaking privately to a colleague.”

Journalist Yashar Ali dismantled this notion on Tuesday, writing on Twitter: “ABC News’ comms team let a statement go out saying that a moment where Amy was on set, in front of cameras, and wearing a mic was a ‘private moment’? Amy is a total pro who has been in this business for two decades…she knew where she was and it certainly wasn’t private.”

An insider from ABC News leaked the footage which shows anchor Amy Robach venting to other people on set that she was angry that other places were breaking all the stories on Epstein because she had the story three years ago but did not publish it because the network was worried it would impact their ability to interview the royal family. Robach stated:

I’ve had the story for three years. I’ve had this interview with Virginia Roberts. We would not put it on the air. First of all, I was told who’s Jeffrey Epstein, no one knows who that is, this is a stupid story. Then the Palace found out that we had her whole allegations about Prince Andrew and threatened us a million different ways. We were so afraid we wouldn’t be able to interview Kate and Will, that also quashed the story. And then Alan Dershowitz was also implicated in it because of the planes. She told me everything. She had pictures, she had everything. She was in hiding for 12 years. We convinced her to come out. We convinced her to talk to us. It was unbelievable what we had, Clinton, we had everything. [emphasis added] I tried for three years to get it on to no avail and now it’s all coming out and it’s like these new relevant revelations and I freaking had all of it. I’m so pissed right now, like every day I get more and more pissed because I’m just like, oh my god, what we had was unreal. Other women backing it up. Brad Edwards the attorney three years ago saying like, ‘there will come a day for we will realize Jeffrey Epstein was the most prolific pedophile this country has ever known.’ I had it all three years ago.

NewsBusters Managing Editor Curtis Houck unloaded on Stelter online, writing: “Annnd here’s Stelter defending ABC. The media janitor again suggested WE the people are the problem.”

“Stelter’s hackery is so steep he couldn’t even bring himself to mention @JamesOKeefeIII or @Project_Veritas by name,” Houck added. “There’s 15 sections in the newsletter (separated by a thin, gray line) and six of them are either gleefully promoting Democratic/liberal causes or attacking conservatives.”

O’Keefe responded to Stelter’s actions by putting him on notice.

“Well, @brianstelter of CNN. You were forced to cover it,” O’Keefe wrote. “But you didn’t have the balls to mention @Project_Veritas by name. You label us an ‘activist group.’”

“FYI, there are more network insiders. One day you will be face to face,” O’Keefe continued. “Their heads will be held high. Yours, in shame.”

