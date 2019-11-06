Melania Trump definitely turned heads when she stepped out Wednesday in a gorgeous emerald green coat and pants combo during a trip to Boston.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve, button-up number that she paired with grey plaid pants during her visit to the Boston Medical Center. There she was informed about their Cuddling Assists in Lowering Maternal and Infant stress program (CALM) as part of her Be Best initiative. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the terrific fall look with loose hair and a black turtleneck as she spoke to the group. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked incredible would be an understatement.

Tweeting ahead of the event, FLOTUS wrote, “Looking forward to visiting @The_BMC tomorrow w/ @SecAzar to learn more about the compassionate natal care & support given to mothers & babies w/ NAS. #BeBest.”

Looking forward to visiting @The_BMC tomorrow w/ @SecAzar to learn more about the compassionate natal care & support given to mothers & babies w/ NAS. #BeBest — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 6, 2019

The first lady always looks perfect no matter what the occasion. Most recently, she got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a beautiful navy blue coat during a celebration at the White House for the World Series-winning Washington Nationals.

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.