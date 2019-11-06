President Donald Trump reacted Wednesday to the news that actress Jane Fonda was arrested by authorities for protesting against climate change.

“They arrested Jane Fonda. Nothing changes,” Trump said. “I remember 30-40 years ago … She always has the handcuffs on, oh man, she’s waving to everybody with the handcuffs.”

The president spoke about Fonda during a political rally in Louisiana. The 81-year-old leftist has been arrested four times during climate change protests in Washington, DC.

“I can’t believe it,” Trump said, recalling when Fonda was protesting the Vietnam War in the 1970s. “Remember that? She went to Vietnam to find out how nice they were. They weren’t too nice to her by the way.”

Fonda appeared on ABC’s The View on Wednesday to talk about her arrests and her passion for protesting climate change.

“We have to up the ante and engage in civil disobedience, which means risking getting arrested,” she said.

.@Janefonda defends her four arrests for taking part in climate change demonstrations on Capitol Hill, saying "we have to up the ante and engage in civil disobedience which means risking getting arrested."

“Jane Fonda,” Trump said. “Nothing changes. Every 25 years they arrest her.”

Fonda recently spent the night in a D.C. jail and spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about her experience.

“The conditions are not great, frankly, and you have to sleep on a metal slab,” she said. “And I’m almost 82- years-old, and I hurt.”