Today is officially “Stranger Things” day.

Nov. 6, 1983 is the day in the first season of the hit Netflix show when Will Byers disappeared, and the great saga was kicked off from there.

In a pretty cool moment for social media, “StrangerThingsDay” is one of the highest trending topics on Twitter today, and the reactions are pretty cool. (REVIEW: ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Is Incredibly Impressive, Might Be The Best One)

Stuff like this just gives me a warm feeling in my heart. “Stranger Things” is one of the coolest shows ever made, and it’s popular across all demographics.

People who actually grew up in the 1980s love it, and those of us who didn’t wish we did because of the show.

It’s a massive hit by every single metric and measurement.

You’re really missing out if you’re not watching “Stranger Things.” It’s awesome on every single level. It’s all about a group of friends beating the bad guys with sci-fi and paranormal elements.

What’s not to love? Now, we’re waiting for season four, which should arrive in 2021.

I’m glad to see #StrangerThingsDay is trending because it’s a sign people still love great content. Let’s hope season four lives up to our insanely high expectations.

I have no doubt that it will.

