The Democratic primary for the 2020 presidential election nomination already has had a has-been, in fact several. There have been a lot of wannabes. There have been promises of free college and the installation of true socialism (the good kind). There have been promises that those “rich” are finally going to pay their “fair share.”

No new taxes for the “middle class” but lots of free things, the candidates say. And socialism, socialism, socialism.

Now the faceoff among leftists appears to be complete, with the addition of a 9/11 conspiracy.

The Huffington Post is reporting that Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, from Hawaii, “wants Americans to believe that their government has concealed the truth about the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.”

“The 2020 Democratic presidential contender sent out a campaign email Tuesday that hinted at a conspiracy at the highest levels of the U.S. government to stop the public from fully knowing the role that longtime U.S. partner Saudi Arabia played in the attacks,” the report explained.

The email started: “We deserve all the information on 9/11.”

Then there was a link to a video, which also was posted on Gabbard’s website, next to a petition “asking President Donald Trump to declassify ‘all information related to 9/11,'” the report said.

Gabbard’s claim?

“The American people still don’t have access to the truth about Saudi Arabia and who helped Al Qaeda carry out these deadly attacks … It is absolutely unacceptable that our government’s investigation into Saudi ties has been kept from these 9/11 families and from the American people.”

There’s no real clarity on what she wants declassified, the report explained.

The original report from the George W. Bush administration left one section classified, but that was released mostly during 2016.

Said the Huffington Post, “Obama’s White House press secretary at the time, Josh Earnest, emphasized that the U.S. did not believe the Saudi government supported al Qaeda, which waged a bloody campaign against Saudi authorities in the years after 9/11. Lawmakers from both parties ― including key House Intelligence Committee members Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) ― agreed.”

Schiff since Donald Trump’s election has been avowing that he has evidence – of one type or another – affirming that Trump committed one crime or another – and for that he must be impeached.

For example, he carried on for nearly two years about evidence he held that Trump colluded with Russia, only there wasn’t any.

The Post said, “Later reports, including that of the 9/11 Commission, explicitly cleared the Saudi government in the 2001 terror attacks. Still, allegations of Saudi culpability continued, and in 2016, Congress passed a bill by overwhelming bipartisan majorities allowing the families of 9/11 victims to sue the kingdom ― showing that despite the Saudis’ lobbying influence and the U.S. government’s fears of losing an ally, U.S. lawmakers aren’t perpetually beholden to them.”

It revealed, “There is no current investigation, secret or otherwise, into Saudi links to 9/11.”

The Post advised, “For an American with Gabbard’s prominence to speak in this darkly paranoid way is a boon for leaders like Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin. It bolsters their strategy of pointing to American failings, real or imagined, to distract from their own abuses and of trying to undermine public faith in the U.S. political system to delegitimize democracy and shore up their own tyrannical rule.

“Coming from a Democrat, it’s also political gold for Trump, a way to say there’s bipartisan approval for his assertions that he is unfairly victimized by members of a so-called ‘deep state,’ largely in the U.S. foreign policy apparatus. Trump tapped frustration with America’s national security track record in his 2016 contests with traditional Republicans and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ― and he’s supported Gabbard as she has recently sparred with Clinton and promoted herself as the way for Democrats to break with what she calls ‘the Bush-Clinton doctrine.'”