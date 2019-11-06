An Obama-appointed federal judge in New York struck down a Trump administration rule on Wednesday that enabled health-care providers, on religious grounds, to refuse to perform abortions services.

District Judge Paul Engelmayer decided the rule violated the U.S. Constitution’s spending clause by allowing the administration to withhold congressional funds from employers who don’t comply, the Hill reported.

Planned Parenthood and a number of states, including New York, sued to block the rule, which was scheduled to go into effect Nov. 22.

Opponents of the rule contended it would permit discrimination in the name of religious freedom.

Alexa Kolbi-Molinas, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement that the decision is “an important victory against the Trump administration’s cruel and unlawful attempts to roll back critical patient protections.”

“Everyone is entitled to their religious beliefs, but religious beliefs do not include a license to discriminate, to deny essential care, or to cause harm to others,” she said.

Supporters of the rule emphasized its importance in protecting religious liberty.

“This decision leaves health care professionals across America vulnerable to being forced to perform, facilitate, or refer for procedures that violate their conscience, said Stephanie Taub, senior counsel for First Liberty Institute, in a statement.

She argued the HHS rule “would ensure that health-care professionals are free to work consistent with their religious beliefs while providing the best care to their patients.”

When the rule was proposed in May, Department of Health and Human Services official Roger Severino said it “ensures that health care entities and professionals won’t be bullied out of the health-care field because they decline to participate in actions that violate their conscience, including the taking of human life.”

The Trump administration also has cut off federal funding for abortion under the Title X family planning program.