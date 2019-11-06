https://tracking.feedpress.it/link/20202/12955143

Tourists wander through Prague’s scenic old town. Photo: DPA

Investigations were underway Wednesday into a shop in the Czech capital that sold rubber face masks of Nazi Germany leader Adolf Hitler, police said.

German ambassador to Prague Christoph Israng tweeted a picture of a Hitler mask on display in the shop window last Friday, the day after Halloween.

“The Czechs suffered so much under the Nazi regime. Why is such trash being sold in Prague’s centre now?” the diplomat wrote in a caption.

“Our department is investigating the case,” Jaroslav Ibehej, spokesman for the Czech police’s organized crime unit, told AFP but declined to provide  further details.

Katerina Pisackova, spokeswoman for  Prague’s central district, said the  city had terminated the rental agreement of the shop in the picturesque Lesser Town.

READ ALSO: Five Hitler paintings to be auctioned in Nuremberg

Its owners claimed in the agreement they would sell clothes and “objects  representing the traditional Prague culture and the culture of the Czech  Republic.”

The UNESCO-listed centre of the Czech capital, which dates back to the  Middle Ages, is home to a raft of shops criticised for selling offensive or  kitschy souvenirs including fur caps with Soviet Red Army insignia or  garishly-painted Russian matryoshka dolls.

“Let’s admit that some shops tarnish the reputation of the Prague heritage  area,” central district mayor Pavel Cizinsky said in a statement obtained by  AFP.

READ ALSO: Village in southwest German votes to keep ‘Hitler bell’ as memorial

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...