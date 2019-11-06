University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck is about to be a very rich man after agreeing to a seven-year extension.

According to Andy Greder, Fleck’s salary is now $4.6 million after the extension, and he’ll get an annual raise of $50,000. His buyout is $10 million in the first year, and then rapidly decreases. By year three, it’s only $3 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the full details of his salary and buyout below.

#Gophers coach PJ Fleck’s annual salary goes from $3.6 to $4.6 million, with $50,000 annual raise continuing from old deal. U’s 10 assistants paid $3.04M in 2019; additional $1.05M available in Feb. 2020. Fleck’s buyout is $10M in Year 1; $4.5M in 2nd; $3M in 3-4; $2M in 5-6. — Andy Greder (@andygreder) November 5, 2019

That’s what we like to call getting paid in the business. Fleck is 8-0 to start the season, and now he’s one of the highest paid coaches in all of America.

According to info from USA Today, he’s now tied for the 22nd highest-paid coach in the sport. Not bad for a guy who hasn’t even won a conference title in the Big 10.

The other important info here is Fleck’s buyout. It’s not very high at all, which means you can guarantee teams will call in the near future.

His name had already been floated for the Florida State job. That’s not going to happen, and his first year buyout is high at $10 million.

However, no major program is going to be deterred by a few million dollars. If a team with money wants Fleck leading them, then they’ll write that check in a heartbeat.

Fleck got his money and the Gophers are 8-0. Not a bad time for the Minnesota football program.