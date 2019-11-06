Defense Secretary Mark EsperMark EsperAdministration officials say election security is a ‘top priority’ ahead of 2020 America’s avengers deserve an advocate Overnight Defense: Dems release first impeachment probe transcripts | White House officials refuse to testify Monday | US, Iran mark 40th anniversary of hostage crisis MORE will advise President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill Interview: DNC chair calls Latinos ‘imperative’ to winning in battleground states Democrats give Warren’s ‘Medicare for All’ plan the cold shoulder Senate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy MORE not to intercede on behalf of U.S. servicemembers facing war crimes charges, according to CNN.

Three Pentagon officials told the network that Esper plans to discuss the cases of Army Green Beret Maj. Matt Golsteyn, Army Lt. Clint Lorance and Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher with Trump ahead of Nov. 11.

The secretary reportedly wants to ensure Trump is fully aware of the allegations against the men and recommend he defer to the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Trump has ordered a review of charges against Golsteyn and Lorance, and is considering restoring the rank of Gallagher, who was acquitted on murder charges in July but demoted from chief petty officer to petty officer first class, CNN noted.

Pentagon officials told the network they are concerned a presidential pardon could undermine both the integrity of the military justice system and U.S. relations with allies.

“This goes directly to our military culture,” one official said.

If Trump “were to overuse his pardon power and in fact release soldiers who have, in every other way, have the evidence stacked against them, there certainly could be an impact on the military judicial process going forward,” John Kirby, a retired admiral who has served as both Pentagon and State Department spokesman, added.

Golsteyn has been charged with the murder of a Taliban bomb-maker, while Lorance was convicted in 2013 of ordering soldiers in his platoon to open fire on three men on a motorcycle in Afghanistan.

“One of the reasons American troops are as welcome in as many countries as they are is because they know the American military administers itself according to a very strict code of justice and we have a very good record of holding those troops accountable,” Kirby told CNN.

