Hanford, California, police have arrested a 25-year-old woman on murder charges after she delivered a stillborn baby boy with toxic levels of methamphetamine in his system.

According to report by KFSN-TV, investigators said Chelsea Becker gave birth to a stillborn baby boy in September. At the time, medical professionals knew something wasn’t right.

After an autopsy, it was confirmed that the baby was well over the toxic limit of methamphetamine even for an adult, with six times the toxic limit in his system.

The case was ruled a homicide and on Wednesday, law enforcement officers arrested Becker and booked her for murder.

Investigators believe Becker was using drugs for the entire duration of the pregnancy, consequently killing the unborn baby. Hanford Police Sgt. Justin Vallin said, “Ms. Becker had been notified of what drug use could do if she was pregnant or while she was pregnant … about the harmful effects it could have on a child.” Unfortunately, it is not the first time her drug use has endangered her children. Becker’s substance abuse has already caused her first three children to be taken away. Becker’s family was calling on her to turn herself in

“I’m excited for her to straighten up and get clean because I know she’s smart enough to get out of it,” Becker’s cousin Terra Ordonez said in a video provided by King’s County Sheriff’s Office in a report on WIS-TV. “Hopefully, it’s an eye opener for a lot of women who are struggling. If you’re pregnant, scream for help.”

Becker’s aunt, Julie Lance, who adopted one of her sons, 3-year-old Troy, and has custody of 1-year-old Silas, had said if she ever wanted to see her other children again, especially Silas, she would need to come clean.

“If she wants to see him, she needs to turn herself in,” Lance said. “I know she loves him, and if there’s anything in the world that she wants, it’s this baby. She needs to turn herself in.”