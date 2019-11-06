A 25-year-old California mother is on the run after she delivered a stillborn baby exposed to toxic methamphetamine levels during the pregnancy, police said.

Police issued a warrant for Chelsea Becker and charged her with murder, setting bail at $5 million, WTVM reported.

Detective Sgt. Justin Vallin believes the mother used the drugs throughout her three other pregnancies, and each baby had been born with traces of meth in his system.

Vallin said history repeated itself when Becker gave birth to a stillborn boy with more than six times the toxic level of meth for an adult in his system.

“The levels of methamphetamine in this baby’s system were such high levels, even for an adult, so we believe that she was using almost the entire time she was pregnant,” Vallin said, adding that Becker admitted to using meth days before she gave birth.

Becker’s family is urging her to turn herself in.

“I want her to turn herself in. I’m excited for her to straighten up and get clean, because I know she’s smart enough to get out of it,” cousin Terra Ordonez told KSEE. “Hopefully, it’s an eye opener for a lot of women who are struggling. If you’re pregnant, scream for help.”

Police are asking anyone with information on Becker’s whereabouts to call the Hanford Police Department Investigative Unit at (559) 585-2540.