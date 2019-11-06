Former Trump campaign adviser Steve Bannon will testify against Roger Stone in his trial, reports Politico.

Bannon, once one of Trump’s most trusted advisers, is not a voluntary witness and initially fought a subpoena for his testimony. Stone, a former campaign adviser to Trump, is accused of obstructing justice, witness tampering, and lying to the House of Representatives’ Intelligence Committee.

His criminal case stems from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Stone’s trial started Nov. 5 and is expected to last about two weeks.

“This case is not about who hacked the DNC’s servers. This case is not about whether Roger Stone had any communication with any Russians. This case is not about politics,” prosecutors said Wednesday in opening statements. “This case is about Roger Stone’s false testimony to the House Intelligence Committee.”

Bannon was fired from the White House in late 2017 but is reportedly looking to defend President Donald Trump as he faces an impeachment inquiry.

Additional potential witnesses include conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi and comedian and radio host Randy Credico.