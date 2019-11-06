Fifty-six percent of voters believe it is at least somewhat likely President Donald Trump will win a second term in 2020, a new Politico/Morning Consult poll reveals.

Eighteen percent say it is not too likely Trump will be re-elected and 16% say it is not at all likely.

Here are how the poll results, released Wednesday, break down:

85% of Republicans say it is at least somewhat likely Trump will win in 2020, compared to 7% who say it is not too likely and 3% who believe it is not at all likely.

35% of Democrats believe it is at least somewhat likely the president will be re-elected, while 27% say it is not too likely and 27% believe it is not at all likely.

51% of independents say it is at least somewhat likely Trump will win, compared to 20% who believe it is not too likely and 15% who say it is not at all likely.

40% of all those polled approve of the job Trump is doing as president, while 55% disapprove.

49% say they support the impeachment inquiry into Trump, compared to 43% who oppose it.

The poll, conducted Nov. 1-3, surveyed 1,983 registered voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.