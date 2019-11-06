This is news the news media will hate.

Even after three years of non-stop attacks by the mainstream news outlets, pop culture divas and late-night comics, most Americans still expect President Donald Trump to win re-election next year, according to a poll released Wednesday.

That group includes 85 percent of Republicans, which is no surprise, but more than a third of Democrats agreed — and that should have the leftist party worried.

The Politico/Morning Consult poll was released on the same day as another poll by Morning Consult that found support for Trump’s impeachment had slipped from a high point in mid-October.

Combined, the two are a double blow to Democratic smearing efforts.

And it’s the president himself who’s galvanizing interest in the 2020 vote.

“President Trump’s re-election prospects seem to be energizing voter enthusiasm across the political spectrum,” said Tyler Sinclair, Morning Consult’s vice president.

“Our data points show that Republicans and Democrats are equally inclined to say they are motivated and likely to vote in next year’s election.”

According to the latest POLITICO/Morning Consult poll, 56 percent of voters expect the president to be reelected next year https://t.co/zf4i2nWuMd — POLITICO (@politico) November 6, 2019

Naturally, the ability to engender strong feelings isn’t automatically a good thing. The intensity of the hatred Trump has incurred from the media outpaces the worst that was thrown at both Presidents Bush and even Ronald Reagan.

(President Barack Obama was cordially disliked by conservatives, of course, but considering how overwhelmingly liberal the nation’s entertainment, news media and academic cultures are, no Democrat could ever be in the same league as a Republican when it comes to public opprobrium, much less the first black man to win the presidency.)

Still, the Politico/Morning Consult poll found 56 percent of registered voters surveyed think it either “very likely” or “somewhat likely” that Trump will be re-elected next year.

That compares to 34 percent of those polled who thought it was “not too likely” or “not at all likely.”

Politico is a publication based in Washington, D.C., so it might not be surprising that the majority of commenters on the report were not happy with the results.

But some Trump supporters, knowing that polls have a history of slighting Republicans, said the result didn’t reflect the president’s actual support.

If this is what you are willing to run with, odds are the numbers are MUCH higher #MAGA — CW (@whiskey_ginger1) November 6, 2019

And others cautioned that a poll a year away from the election is of questionable value.

National poll. Does not ask who they want to vote for, instead who they expect to win. Democratic primaries not yet finished. Ask a simple question: ho would this poll have predicted to be President in 2016. — Stephen Daugherty (@SteveRDaugh) November 6, 2019

That last Twitter commenter appears to be a liberal, but he has a good point about predictions.

At this stage of the 2016 presidential contest, the idea of Trump simply winning the nomination seemed far-fetched. The idea of his defeating Hillary Clinton in the general election was barely entertained as a possibility.

But it happened.

Now it’s up to Trump supporters to work for the year that remains between now and Election Day 2020 to make that victory stick.

Simply relying on great expectations won’t Keep America Great Again.

