A federal prosecutor on Wednesday told a jury that Roger StoneRoger Jason StoneThe Hill’s 12:30 Report: What we learned from first impeachment transcripts Trial of longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone begins The Hill’s Morning Report – Witness transcripts offer new clues; Election Day MORE lied to Congress about his contacts with WikiLeaks and the Trump campaign in order to protect President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Hill Interview: DNC chair calls Latinos ‘imperative’ to winning in battleground states Democrats give Warren’s ‘Medicare for All’ plan the cold shoulder Senate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy MORE.

The accusation came in the government’s opening arguments in the trial for the longtime Trump adviser over charges of making false statements, obstruction and witness tampering.

“The evidence in this case will show that Roger Stone lied to the House Intelligence Committee because the truth looked bad — the truth looked bad for the Trump campaign and the truth looked bad for Donald Trump,” Aaron Zelinsky, a prosecutor with the Department of Justice and a member of former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerGowdy: I ‘100 percent’ still believe public congressional hearings are ‘a circus’ Comey: Mueller ‘didn’t succeed in his mission because there was inadequate transparency’ Fox News legal analyst says Trump call with Ukraine leader could be ‘more serious’ than what Mueller ‘dragged up’ MORE’s legal team, told the jury.

Stone has pleaded not guilty to all seven counts related to his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee in September 2017. Prosecutors say that he lied to Congress about his contacts with both the campaign and WikiLeaks. Stone is also accused of lying about not having a record of communications with the two entities.

Stone’s lawyer will be making an opening argument this afternoon.

Zelinsky also said Stone was conveying information passed onto him from WikiLeaks to the highest levels of the Trump campaign in the weeks before the group released a batch of stolen emails taken from John Podesta, the campaign chairman for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonProgressive group unveils first slate of 2020 congressional endorsements Krystal Ball hits media over questions on Sanders’s electability Stein urges New York City voters to approve ranked-choice voting MORE, in October 2016.

“I have an idea To save Trump’s ass,” Stone wrote in an email to Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortTrial of longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone begins DOJ releases hundreds of pages of memos from Mueller probe Johnson discussed conspiracy theory with former Ukrainian diplomat before Trump call: report MORE, the former chairman of the Trump campaign who is currently serving a prison sentence over fraud charges that also stemmed from the Mueller investigation.

“I do know how to win this but it ain’t pretty,” Stone said in a message to Stephen Bannon, Trump’s former campaign CEO and senior White House adviser.

Bannon and Richard Gates, a former senior Trump campaign aide, are both expected to testify in Stone’s trial.

Zelinsky said Stone had urged Jerome Corsi, the conspiracy theorist formerly of Infowars, to press WikiLeaks head Julian Assange Julian Paul AssangeUK judge denies Assange bid to delay extradition hearing Pamela Anderson: Julian Assange has been ‘psychologically tortured’ in London prison Meghan McCain, Ana Navarro get heated over whistleblower debate MORE for more damaging information after his group released a batch of emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee in the summer of 2016.

According to emails displayed in court on Wednesday, Stone told Corsi to “get to Assange” about a pending email release.

Zelinsky said that instead of coming clean about his use of Corsi as an intermediary, Stone tried to pin that role on the political activist and radio host Randy Credico.

“Stone lied and tried to use Credico as the fall guy for everything,” Zelinsky said. He accused Stone of trying to pressure Credico into not revealing the truth to Congress and the special counsel.

Messages between the two show that Stone told Credico that he should tell Mueller to “go f— himself.”

Credico is also expected to testify.