Four Democrats are in a tight race among Iowa voters, according to the latest Quinnipiac University poll results released Wednesday.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is leading, with 20% among the 698 likely Democratic caucus-goers surveyed, with South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg right behind, at 19%.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., follows, at 17%, and former Vice President Joe Biden finishes at 15%.
All the other contenders ended in the single digits.
Here are the top five:
- Warren: 20%.
- Buttigieg: 19%.
- Sanders: 17%.
- Biden: 15%.
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.: 5%.
Quinnipiac University polling analyst Mary Snow said the results showed “a race that is up for grabs.
“A close race with a crowded field of front-runners,” she said.
“While Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Sen. Bernie Sanders have held top-tier status in national polls for months, Mayor Pete Buttigieg joins their ranks in the 2020 Iowa caucus.”
But Snow cautioned: “Half of likely Democratic caucus-goers who support a candidate say they may change their minds before Feb. 3,” the date of the Iowa caucuses.
The latest Quinnipiac poll was conducted between last Wednesday and Tuesday and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.