Four Democrats are in a tight race among Iowa voters, according to the latest Quinnipiac University poll results released Wednesday.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is leading, with 20% among the 698 likely Democratic caucus-goers surveyed, with South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg right behind, at 19%.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., follows, at 17%, and former Vice President Joe Biden finishes at 15%.

All the other contenders ended in the single digits.

Here are the top five:

Warren: 20%.

Buttigieg: 19%.

Sanders: 17%.

Biden: 15%.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.: 5%.

Quinnipiac University polling analyst Mary Snow said the results showed “a race that is up for grabs.

“A close race with a crowded field of front-runners,” she said.

“While Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Sen. Bernie Sanders have held top-tier status in national polls for months, Mayor Pete Buttigieg joins their ranks in the 2020 Iowa caucus.”

But Snow cautioned: “Half of likely Democratic caucus-goers who support a candidate say they may change their minds before Feb. 3,” the date of the Iowa caucuses.

The latest Quinnipiac poll was conducted between last Wednesday and Tuesday and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.