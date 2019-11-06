“Queer Eye” celebrity Karamo Brown says that he had to deactivate his Twitter account because his family was getting death threats after he said he was going to be respectful to former Trump admin member Sean Spicer.

Brown made the comments during an interview on “AM2DM.”

“The minute that my son started getting death threats was the worst moment for me because a lot of it wasn’t coming from the other side, it was coming from my own side,” Brown said.

“It hurt my heart — I’m kind of getting emotional now,” he explained, “because I just never thought in my heart that people would look at me, and think as a black, gay man living in America, that I was somehow part of the enemy.”

Spicer, the former press secretary for President Donald Trump, went on to become a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars.” Brown became a target of the left merely for saying that he looked forward to interacting on the show with Spicer, whom he disagreed with politically.

“I’m excited to sit down w/ him and engage in a respectful conversations. Only way things get better is if we try to educate those who have different POV than us,” Brown tweeted at the time.

Instead of respectful conservations, he was deluged by liberal hatred.

“I was nice to Sean Spicer — there was no friendship,” Brown continued. “I was just saying that if we’re going to be on the same show, I’m going to have a respectful conversation with someone who’s different from me.”

Brown said that his son received death threats over his innocuous statement of respect for Spicer.

Some viewers of the show have complained that Spicer has remained on the show despite what many consider to be inferior dance performances.

Here’s Spicer’s latest dance performance:

Sean Spicer’s Jazz – Dancing with the Stars



