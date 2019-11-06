ADVERTISEMENT “The threats we have seen over the last few days are so egregious they demand bipartisan outrage from one end of this chamber to the other, whether you’re a Democrat, Republican, independent, liberal, moderate or conservative,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “What’s happening here is another erosion of the values of this republic for political expediency.” He added that they should “send a message today that the Senate reaffirms our long standing tradition about defending whistleblowers.”

Under Senate rules, any senator can try to pass a resolution or bill, but any senator can object and block passage.

Paul objected to passing the resolution after Democrats refused to drop their resolution and instead pass whistleblower legislation that he introduced earlier that day.

“I support whistleblowers and I do think they have a role to play in keeping government accountable … but what we have seen over the last few years is that we have a system that we should continue to refine,” Paul said.