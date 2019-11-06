CBS Television Studios has its cast for the four-hour miniseries based on James Comey’s book “A Higher Loyalty,” according to Deadline.com.

Actor Jeff Daniels is playing Comey in director Bill Ray’s adaption of the book, while Brendan Gleeson will be President Donald Trump, Peter Coyote is special counsel Robert Mueller, Scoot McNairy as ex-Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, T.R. Knight as ex-White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, and William Sadley as ex-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, according to the report.

Here are other notables cast, per Deadline:

Holly Hunter (Acting Attorney General Sally Yates).

Michael Kelly (Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe).

Jennifer Ehle (Patrice Comey).

Steven Pasquale (ex-FBI agent Peter Strzok).

Oona Chaplin (FBI lawyer Lisa Page).

The airdate has not be set and a determination is yet to be made whether it will air on Showtime, CBS’s streaming service, or both, per the report.