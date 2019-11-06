Colin Farrell is the latest name being floated around “The Batman” cast.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Farrell is “in talks” to play Penguin in the upcoming superhero movie.

Robert Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright and Andy Serkis are already in the cast. Matthew McConaughey is rumored to be potentially involved. (REPORT: Matthew McConaughey Being Looked At For Role In ‘The Batman’)

This movie is apparently doing everything it can to put together one hell of an impressive cast. If Farrell and McConaughey both agree to star in it alongside the people already signed up, then this movie is going to be awesome.

I’d love to see the kind of budget this film has. Given what we know about potential cast members, I’m going to go ahead and guess it’s a ton.

I was kind of lukewarm on “The Batman” when I first heard about it. Do we really need another Batman movie? I’m not so sure.

However, the more info that comes out, the more I become convinced this is going to be awesome.

Of course, nothing will ever top Christian Bale as Batman. He will forever be the GOAT when it comes to the legendary hero.

I don’t care if they make 100 different movies with dozens of different actors playing the lead. “The Batman” might be outstanding, but it simply won’t beat “The Dark Knight” saga.

[embedded content]

You can catch “The Batman” in theaters June 25, 2021.