A potentially damning report from the Justice Department on why the Federal Bureau of Investigation decided to investigate President Donald Trump’s election campaign could be released before Thanksgiving.

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz has been working on the document for months that seeks answers on why the FBI sought to spy on the Trump campaign and why it was suspicious that Trump officials were colluding with Russia. The conclusions could be released by Nov. 20 according to sources who spoke to the Washington Post in an article published Tuesday.

The report is expected to assess whether the FBI properly used Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants in their investigation of the Trump campaign. Horowitz announced that investigations had concluded in September.