Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly found an ally in Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla, with sources stating that she’s been a “pillar of support” to the couple.

“I think Camilla [Duchess of Cornwall] was probably just as surprised as anyone else when the documentary came out and perhaps didn’t realize how much Harry and Meghan [Markle] were suffering,” a royal source shared with Vanity Fair in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

“She [Camilla] wants everyone to get along and be happy,” the source added. “Her mantra is carry on and keep smiling. She doesn’t want to see anyone struggling and she is fond of Meghan and she could be a very good ally too.” (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

And according to royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, the Duchess of Cornwall is someone who knows about the realities of joining the royal family and the media scrutiny that has followed.

“I think Camilla can easily empathize with Meghan because of what she went through in the media,” Smith shared. “At one stage, no one was more beleaguered by the tabloids than Camilla, but she was shrewd enough to know that antagonism would get her nowhere.”

“Meghan could learn an enormous amount from Camilla,” she added. “I think Camilla is genuinely a kind person and while there are many differences between the two of them, they have both been on the receiving end of some very negative press.”

Smith continued, “The thing Camilla learned was how to cultivate a relationship with the press. I have watched her talk to reporters, be friendly with the photographers and win over the tabloids who had once tried to ruin her.”

As previously reported, the former “Suits” actress made headlines after clips surfaced of her documentary for London’s ITV in which she doesn’t hold back about the strain of being a royal and living in the spotlight.

“I’ve said for a long time to H – that’s what I call him [Harry] – it is not enough to just survive something,” the duchess shared. “That’s not the point of life. You’ve got to thrive and feel happy.”

“I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip,” she added. “I tried, I really tried. But I think what that does internally is probably really damaging.”

Markle continued, “And the biggest thing that I know is that I never thought that this would be easy. But I thought that it would be fair, and that’s the part that’s really hard to reconcile.”