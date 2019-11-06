President Donald Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday justified his Ukrainian work in 2016 as an effort to “defend my client against false charges, that kept changing as one after another were disproven.”

“The investigation I conducted concerning 2016 Ukrainian collusion and corruption, was done solely as a defense attorney to defend my client against false charges, that kept changing as one after another were disproven,” Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, said in a pair of Twitter posts.

“The evidence, when revealed fully, will show that this present farce is as much a frame-up and hoax as Russian collusion, maybe worse, and will prove the president is innocent.”

Giuliani, 75, also said he had hired legal counsel as his interactions with two men arrested October for allegedly illegally funneling money to a pro-Trump election committee have come under scrutiny by federal prosecutors in New York.

Regarding his Ukraine activities, Giuliani has long said that he was working on behalf of President Trump and that he had later kept Trump administration officials apprised of his activities.

Giuliani and pro-Trump researchers has accused former Vice President Joe Biden of demanding the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor who had investigated the Burisma Group, which had hired Biden’s son, Hunter, as a director in 2014.

He resigned the post in April.