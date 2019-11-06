(JEWISH TELEGRAPHIC AGENCY) — It’s all about keeping Shabbat.

For a 25-hour period beginning at sundown Nov. 15, as many as 1 million Jews from Nashville to Nairobi — and more than 1,500 other cities around the world — will turn off their cellphones and set aside a day of rest, some of them for the first time in their lives, as part of The Shabbat Project.

The goal is simple: getting as many Jews as possible to observe one Shabbat together with the hope that their shared experience will lead to a spiritual awakening and a more meaningful, rewarding Jewish life.

