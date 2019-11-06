“I am a believer that we live in the best country in the world with the best people and that acts of kindness happen every day.” These are the words of U.S. Army Ranger Robert Ridson.

The best country in the world — A heartfelt sentiment from a kind soul.

And, honestly, I’d have to agree. Call me biased, but with all the random acts of kindness I’ve seen pop up on social media lately, we really do live in an amazing place where strangers are free to show love every day.

In early 2016, Ridson did exactly that. When entering a Taco Bell in Mobile, Alabama, he encountered two young boys trying to sell homemade desserts for the needy.

The ranger didn’t have any cash, but his big heart more than made up for his lack of funds. Since he couldn’t purchase a dessert, he offered to buy the cold, wet, and hungry-looking boys dinner.

His small act didn’t go unnoticed, either. Another customer by the name of Jason Gibson caught the entire thing on film.

Gibson, a local football coach, filmed Ridson and the boys. Then he shared his experience on Facebook.

“I had to video it and share,” Gibson wrote. “Our troops are always taking care of us.”

Ridson sat with the boys, sharing tacos and drinks. They chatted for a while and the youngest boy even saluted the ranger, sharing he wanted to grow up to be just like him.

“I’m kinda embarrassed and humbled by the praise and don’t need it,” Ridson shared of the viral video. “It was the least I could do for two young Americans.”

The original post on Facebook has received over 39K shares and 1.8 million views. Comments of praise and appreciation have flooded the video since then.

But this is simply a case of a kind man doing a kind thing, no thanks required. Still, he deserves all the gratitude in the world.

Thank you, Lt. Col. Ridson. You’ve reminded us all what it means to be a true American.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.