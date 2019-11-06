(BREITBART) — Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams told an audience of college students Monday that she would be “happy” to run as the Democrats’ vice presidential candidate in 2020.

Abrams expressed interest in the Democrat ticket’s number two slot when asked about rumors that she would run as former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate at the start of his campaign.

But when I got the question [from reporters] I was, myself, contemplating my next steps,” the Georgia Democrat told University of Iowa students, according to the Daily Iowan. “And what I said was, you do not run in a primary for second place, so no, for whatever rumors are out there.”

