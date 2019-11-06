The police added on Twitter that all passengers and crew had safely left the plane.

A tweet posted on the airport’s official Twitter account confirmed that police were looking at “a situation on board of a plane.”

Emergency services have flocked to Schiphol, according to Dutch public broadcaster NOS. And CNN affiliate RTL Netherlands reported that an alarm sounded at the airport.

The airport in the Netherlands’ capital is Europe’s third busiest, after London’s Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.