Some members of a CNN panel of female voters from Pennsylvania on Wednesday would not rule out voting for President TrumpDonald John TrumpThe Hill Interview: DNC chair calls Latinos ‘imperative’ to winning in battleground states Democrats give Warren’s ‘Medicare for All’ plan the cold shoulder Senate Republicans struggle to coalesce behind an impeachment strategy MORE, even if he shot someone.

During a Q&A on “New Day,” moderator Alisyn Camerota broached Trump’s 2016 claim that his supporters would still vote for him if he shot someone in the middle of 5th Avenue in New York City.

“You’d have to know why he shot him,” one panelist said.

“Yeah, why did he shoot him?” another panelist asked.

“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters,” Trump joked during a campaign event in Sioux City, Iowa on Jan. 24, 2016.

He went on to win the state of Pennsylvania while also capturing the Democratic “blue wall” states of Wisconsin and Michigan, which proved to be the difference in his upset win over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonProgressive group unveils first slate of 2020 congressional endorsements Krystal Ball hits media over questions on Sanders’s electability Stein urges New York City voters to approve ranked-choice voting MORE in the 2016 presidential election.

A Monmouth University poll released earlier this week showed that 62 percent of those who approve of Trump’s performance can’t think of anything he could do to lose their support.