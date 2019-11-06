CNN New Day featured on Wednesday a panel of Pennsylvania voters from swing districts that was moderated by anchor Alisyn Camerota — and two had a jaw-dropping answer when asked what President Donald Trump could do to lose their vote.

The segment had fascinating insights into the minds of voters in a state that is considered critical for whoever will win the 2020 presidential election. CNN’s panel consisted of women who had switched from voting Republican to Democrat or vice versa in previous elections.

The last question in the segment was put to Crystal, who was the most ardently pro-Trump. Camerota asked “Crystal, is there anything he could do that would make you not vote for him?”

Crystal replied “No.”

Camerota then cited an infamous hypothetical scenario once proposed by Trump during the 2016 election, asking “If he shot someone on 5th avenue, would you vote for him?”

Another (unidentified) panelist interjected: “You’d have to know why he shot him.” Crystal agreed, saying, “Yeah, why did he shoot him?”

This segment not only reveals rampantly chauvinistic support for President Trump, but also a cautionary note to pedestrians on Fifth Avenue upon the president’s next visit to New York City.

