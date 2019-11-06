T.I. has received widespread criticism online for remarks he made in a recent interview, in which he claimed he takes his 18-year-old daughter to the gynecologist on a yearly basis to “check her hymen.”

He made the comments during an appearance on the podcast, Ladies Like Us, a program hosted by Nazanin Mandi and Nadia Moham that aims to provide listeners with “a modern-day women’s perspective on the universal issues we face each and every day,” according to a webpage for the show.

During the show, which was released on Tuesday, T.I. was asked about his parenting style and whether he talked to his daughters about sex, according Buzzfeed News.

In response, T.I. opened up about his relationship with his daughter, Deyjah, who is 18.

“Not only have we had the conversation. We have yearly trips to the gynecologist to check her hymen. Yes, I go with her,” he responded.

The musician then went on to recall a trip to the gynecologist where he accompanied his daughter a few years back.

“So it’s this one time we go, I think this might have been after her 16th birthday. This is what we do. Right after the birthday we celebrate,” T.I. said. “Usually like the day after the party she’s enjoying her gifts.”

“I put a sticky note on the door: ‘Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30.’ So we’ll go and sit down and the doctor will come and talk and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism. He’s like, ‘You know sir, I have to, in order to share information’ — I’m like, ‘Deyjah they want you to sign this so we can share information. Is there anything you would not want me to know? See doc? No problem,’” he continued.

“And so then they come and say, ‘Well I just want you to know that there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding and just other forms of athletic physical activity,’” T.I. said. “So, I say, ‘Look doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously.’”

“I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact,” he concluded.

T.I.’s remarks were met with viral criticism and reactions from thousands of social media users online, claiming that the steps T.I. took to ensure his daughter’s virginity are abusive and uncalled for. At the time of this post’s publication, the rapper’s name alone has surged to the top of Twitter’s trending items.

as a mother, ain’t no fucking way I’d let my husband, father of my child, whatever take my daughter to the doctor every year for a fucking hymen check? I’d knock all this shit over. — KH (@thecoolestmama) November 6, 2019

Hi. It’s extremely abusive to police your daughter’s hymen and any doctor who would participate in such an act needs to lose their license. Thanks for coming to my “shit we shouldn’t have to say in 2019” Ted Talk — Ijeoma Oluo (@IjeomaOluo) November 6, 2019

This is absolutely disgusting and perverted and vile and ignorant and just plain wrong. TI is a sick, controlling narcissist and there is absolutely NO way Deyjah, her mother or any woman in TI’s life should be okay with this. https://t.co/tDjVdAoSom — Candice Marie Benbow (@CandiceBenbow) November 6, 2019

This is disgusting and horrible. Rapper T.I. says that he takes his daughter to the gynecologist to make sure her hymen is still intact! Even after her 18th birthday (not that it makes it ok before her 18th birthday) Horrifying https://t.co/hQwSSsqJER pic.twitter.com/59rSMTDKfz — Yashar Ali (@yashar) November 6, 2019

holy fucking shit this is so scary and assault-y and possessive and awful. That doctor should be stripped of his license https://t.co/ASPWVLSmg4 — Sophia Benoit (@1followernodad) November 6, 2019

What about blood stained sheets on the wedding night? 2/3 of women have no bleeding with first coitus and for those who do it is usually spotting. The hymen does not have a rich blood supply. Blood stained sheets come from sexual trauma. 7/12 — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) November 6, 2019

T.I, a man who publicly & infamously cheated on his wife on a regular basis with no respect for his family while being accessible community dick, made himself the protector of his daughter’s hymen?! Wont let her fuckin ride a bike to keep it intact? This man is a sick psychopath. pic.twitter.com/TZ2sjwxbPZ — farxiyo (@hausofriya) November 6, 2019

def did not think we would be talking about hymens today. or TI — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 6, 2019

The connection between female’s virginity and the hymen has long been debunked by medical and health professionals over the years.

In fact, in a study posted by the US National Library of Medicine and National Institutes earlier this year, a group of physicians said they “concluded that an examination of the hymen is not an accurate or reliable test of sexual activity.”

They also noted in the study that while “at least two studies dating back to the 1980s and 1990s have reported hymens to be present in all newborn girls examined [1131 cases in one study and 134 in another], there are documented cases of girls born without a hymen altogether.”