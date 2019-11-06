A North Carolina teacher has been suspended (with pay) after reportedly lining students up and segregating them based on religious beliefs and their political opinions, but it appears the reports about her are overblown.

The teacher, Julia Lopp, is a Spanish teacher at South Johnston High School (SJHS).

Students and parents reported that during her morning class last Friday, Lopp allegedly “asked her students to line up on opposite sides of the classroom based on whether they did or did not believe in God,” according to The Johnston County Report.

“After the students were segregated based on their religious beliefs, Lopp allegedly asked the students if they supported or were opposed to abortion,” the outlet reported. “Then she asked her classroom if they were in favor or opposed LGBT rights and beliefs.”

Lopp also has been accused of threatening to withhold job and college recommendations from students who told anyone what happened that day in class. Further, she apparently segregated students based on their answers to health questions as well.

Those who know Lopp say the allegations against her have been grossly exaggerated. Benjamin Martin, who identified himself as a student at SJHS with friends in Lopp’s class, said the first-year teacher was actually a “victim of cherry-picking quotes.”

“The activity was an optional experiment and students stayed in these groups of beliefs for a short amount of time,” the student said in response to the Report article. “Anyone who has talked to Mrs. Lopp would know in a heartbeat this is nothing like her at all.”

Another response came from someone who pointed out that Lopp was previously a full-time Christian missionary, so reports that she “ridiculed” students for their belief in God was impossible. The Report appended an Editor’s Note to the bottom of their story explaining that particular allegation was removed.

Yet another respondent said the students were asked about 30 questions pertaining to today’s world and that students didn’t have to participate. This same respondent said the students then asked Lopp the same questions she asked them, and she answered.

Superintendent Dr. Jim Causby told the Report that the incident involving Lopp was “unfortunate” and “one I wish had not happened.”

“It is never appropriate for a teacher to segregate students based on religious, political or personal beliefs,” he added. “In fact, it is not appropriate for a teacher to even ask a student what their beliefs are. Our school system takes very seriously the rights of students in these areas and students should never be instructed to not share classroom activities with their parents.”

Causby added that the “current incident is under investigation by our Human Resources Department and the teacher is currently suspended with pay while the investigation takes place.”

The story that has been reported in multiple news outlets is just one side of the story. As with all allegations, there’s another side. An investigation might find that Lopp did nothing wrong, but her name has been dragged through the mud anyway. Being a first-year teacher, she has a high chance of not retaining her position next year, and these allegations certainly won’t help her.