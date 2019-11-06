(NY POST) — A North Carolina teacher was suspended for allegedly segregating her students based on their religious beliefs, as well as their stances on abortion and gay marriage, according to a new report.

Julia Lopp, who teaches Spanish at South Johnston High School, first grouped the students based on their religious beliefs, and then questioned them about whether they supported or opposed abortion rights, WTVD reported.

She then she asked them where they stood on LGBTQ rights and beliefs, according to The Johnston County Report.

